Southampton v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Theo Walcott's three career league goals against Manchester United have all come at different grounds: Old Trafford, The Emirates and Goodison Park.

TEAM NEWS

Southampton remain without Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond because of respective knee and hamstring injuries.

Theo Walcott will continue playing despite having a broken bone in his left wrist.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said it is "very unlikely" that either Paul Pogba or Scott McTominay will be available.

Luke Shaw is still out but Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka should all be fit.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United have been much better on the road this season, winning three out of three away league games so far.

I am backing them to make it four out of four on Sunday, with the template being their win over Everton at Goodison Park before the international break.

We know how good Southampton have been but they are not going to just sit in - they will have a go at United, who will be happy for them to do that and then look to pick them off the same way they did at Everton.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Maximo Park frontman Paul Smith

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are winless in the past eight league meetings, drawing five times and losing the other three.

Five of the last seven league fixtures between the clubs have ended in a draws, including both matches last season.

Manchester United are unbeaten in nine league trips to Southampton since a 1-0 defeat in August 2003 (W5, D4). That's their only loss in the past 15 visits (W10, D4).

Southampton

Southampton are on a seven-match unbeaten league run (W5, D2).

Seventeen points is their third-highest tally after nine games of a Premier League campaign.

They have won 2-0 in each of their last three Premier League home games.

Saints are looking to keep four successive home league clean sheets for the first time since February 2016.

Ralph Hassenhuttl's side have scored in all but one of their past 16 league fixtures.

Che Adams has been directly involved in six goals in nine league appearances this season. He has three goals and three assists.

Manchester United