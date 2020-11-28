Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest12:00SwanseaSwansea City
Venue: The City Ground, England

Nottingham Forest v Swansea City

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

  • 30Samba
  • 2Christie
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 26McKenna
  • 5Ribeiro
  • 22Yates
  • 8Colback
  • 28Knockaert
  • 19Guerrero
  • 11Ameobi
  • 33Taylor

Substitutes

  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 12Smith
  • 16Jenkinson
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 23Lolley
  • 31Arter
  • 44Ioannou
  • 48Swan

Swansea

  • 1Woodman
  • 26Naughton
  • 2Bennett
  • 5Guehi
  • 23Roberts
  • 7Smith
  • 8Grimes
  • 24Bidwell
  • 6Fulton
  • 9Lowe
  • 10A Ayew

Substitutes

  • 3Manning
  • 13Benda
  • 14Gyökeres
  • 15Routledge
  • 20Cullen
  • 21Dhanda
  • 41Garrick
  • 44Cabango
  • 45Palmer
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich148421811728
2Bournemouth1476123131027
3Watford147521911826
4Reading148242318526
5Bristol City147341714324
6Brentford146532013723
7Swansea13652158723
8Stoke146442118322
9Blackburn1463527161121
10Middlesbrough14563149521
11Millwall144821210220
12Luton145451117-619
13Huddersfield145361819-118
14Cardiff144551713417
15QPR144551620-417
16Barnsley144461516-116
17Birmingham143741012-216
18Preston145181721-416
19Rotherham143471418-413
20Coventry143471424-1013
21Nottm Forest13337916-712
22Wycombe14248720-1310
23Sheff Wed14356712-58
24Derby14149621-157
