Match ends, Juventus 2, Cagliari 0.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in four minutes as Serie A champions Juventus beat Cagliari and climbed to second in the table.
Ronaldo found the net in the 38th and 42nd minutes to lift Juve from eighth place, putting them a point behind leaders Milan, who have a game in hand.
The Portuguese draws level with Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic on eight goals at the top of the Serie A scorers' list.
Milan travel to fourth-placed Napoli on Sunday.
Juve have played a game more than all of the rest of the top five, so their occupation of second may only be temporary.
With four wins and four draws, they remain unbeaten in the league this season, alongside Milan and third-placed Sassuolo.
That includes a 3-0 over Napoli, a result that was awarded when Napoli failed to fulfil a fixture in October.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 77Buffon
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 28Demiral
- 4de Ligt
- 13DaniloBooked at 53minsSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 86'minutes
- 44KulusevskiSubstituted forChiesaat 86'minutes
- 5ArthurBooked at 54minsSubstituted forBentancurat 85'minutes
- 25RabiotBooked at 33minsSubstituted forMcKennieat 69'minutes
- 33Bernardeschi
- 9MorataSubstituted forDybalaat 69'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 10Dybala
- 12Lobo Silva
- 14McKennie
- 22Chiesa
- 30Bentancur
- 31Pinsoglio
- 36Di Pardo
- 38Frabotta
- 39Portanova
- 40Vrioni
Cagliari
- 28Cragno
- 19Pisacane
- 15KlavanSubstituted forCarboniat 70'minutes
- 40Walukiewicz
- 25Zappa
- 6Rog
- 8MarinSubstituted forCaligaraat 71'minutes
- 3TripaldelliBooked at 35minsSubstituted forSottilat 45'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 37OunasSubstituted forOlivaat 81'minutes
- 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
- 9SimeoneSubstituted forPavolettiat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Aresti
- 12Caligara
- 17Tramoni
- 20Pereiro
- 21Oliva
- 27Cerri
- 30Pavoletti
- 31Vicario
- 33Sottil
- 44Carboni
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Cagliari 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Post update
Foul by Weston McKennie (Juventus).
Post update
Riccardo Sottil (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Post update
Riccardo Sottil (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Alex Sandro replaces Danilo.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Chiesa replaces Dejan Kulusevski.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Arthur.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Sebastian Walukiewicz.
Post update
Attempt missed. Weston McKennie (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Christian Oliva replaces Adam Ounas.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Leonardo Pavoletti replaces Giovanni Simeone.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Gabriele Zappa.
Post update
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Post update
Riccardo Sottil (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.