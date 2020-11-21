Benfica, who have more than half a team on the sidelines because of injury and positive Covid-19 tests, will rest their entire first XI for this weekend's Portuguese Cup match against third-tier side Paredes in an attempt to keep the rest fit to face Rangers in the Europa League group stage on Thursday. (Mail On Sunday) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has challenged Ryan Christie to sustain his recent form as talks continue with the Scotland midfielder over a new contract and thinks the 25-year-old should continue his improvement in Glasgow before seeking a new challenge elsewhere. (The Herald on Sunday)

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhutti thinks striker Che Adams has what it takes to shine at the delayed Euro 2020 finals, with the 24-year-old eligible for Scotland, who have failed twice in an approach, and England. (Mail Online)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross reckons Kevin Nisbet's goal in Saturday's 2-2 draw with reigning champions Celtic will help put the 23-year-old striker firmly in line for a Scotland call-up next year. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard claims it is not a two-horse race for this season's Scottish Premiership title and refuses to write off Aberdeen and Hibs from this season's title race. (Sunday Post)