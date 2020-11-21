Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Benfica, Southampton, Christie, Adams
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Benfica, who have more than half a team on the sidelines because of injury and positive Covid-19 tests, will rest their entire first XI for this weekend's Portuguese Cup match against third-tier side Paredes in an attempt to keep the rest fit to face Rangers in the Europa League group stage on Thursday. (Mail On Sunday)
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has challenged Ryan Christie to sustain his recent form as talks continue with the Scotland midfielder over a new contract and thinks the 25-year-old should continue his improvement in Glasgow before seeking a new challenge elsewhere. (The Herald on Sunday)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhutti thinks striker Che Adams has what it takes to shine at the delayed Euro 2020 finals, with the 24-year-old eligible for Scotland, who have failed twice in an approach, and England. (Mail Online)
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross reckons Kevin Nisbet's goal in Saturday's 2-2 draw with reigning champions Celtic will help put the 23-year-old striker firmly in line for a Scotland call-up next year. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard claims it is not a two-horse race for this season's Scottish Premiership title and refuses to write off Aberdeen and Hibs from this season's title race. (Sunday Post)
Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Hedges believes his side can take inspiration from team-mate Andrew Considine's late call-up to the Scotland squad at the age of 33 as they look to upset league leaders Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday. (Scotland On Sunday)