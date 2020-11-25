Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Rangers relinquished a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 with Benfica's 10 men earlier this month

Europa League: Rangers v Benfica Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 26 November Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on Sportsound and follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app

Rangers could be through to the Europa League last 32 by full-time on Thursday - but captain James Tavernier warns it will take defensive improvement.

Steven Gerrard's side have conceded just seven goals in 21 games this term, but were breached twice late on to draw 3-3 with 10-men Benfica in Lisbon.

The sides meet again on Thursday and a home win will put Rangers through if Lech Poznan lose to Standard Liege.

"We relish the big teams and playing in European football," said Tavernier.

"Benfica are one of the favourites to win the competition, but I believe in my team. We have to be better defensively and also create chances.

"This season we have been in really good form and played some of the best football under this group. We have been together for some time now and added real quality."

Team news

Ryan Jack is a doubt with a knock picked up during Sunday's 4-0 win over Aberdeen. Fellow midfielder Bongani Zungu will be missing for up to another 10 days after injuring a knee on South Africa duty.

Benfica defender Nicolas Otamendi serves a ban after his red card in the reverse fixture. Darwin Nunez, Julian Weigl and Adel Taarabt are out after testing positive for Covid-19, while Jean-Clair Todibo, Andre Almeida, Pedrinho and Nuno Tavares are absent through injury.

What did we learn about Benfica?

Even with the depleted squad they are taking to Ibrox, it would be foolish to write off the Portuguese. A man and two goals down following Otamendi's early red card three weeks ago, Jorge Jesus' side staged a remarkable late comeback to salvage a point.

Having lost successive top-flight domestic matches, Benfica are not lacking motivation to end a mini slump and enhance their hopes of eclipsing last season's run to the Europa League last 32.

What they said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "We have major respect for Benfica individually and as a group. You are talking about high-level players, a high-level club and a manager with big experience. We couldn't be going into it in a better place really, given the run of games that we have been on."

