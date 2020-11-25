Europa League - Group H
Sparta PragueSparta Prague17:55CelticCeltic
Venue: Generali Arena

Sparta Prague v Celtic

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Celtic were humbled at home by Sparta in early November
Venue: Generali Arena Date: Thursday, 26 November Time: 17:55 GMT
Coverage: Listen to commentary on Sportsound and follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app

Celtic visit Sparta Prague on Thursday searching for a win to rekindle their fading Europa League hopes.

A 4-1 home defeat by the Czech side on 5 November left the Scottish champions bottom of Group H, with one point from three matches.

Lille lead the way on seven points, with AC Milan one behind.

Celtic have two wins out of their last eight games in all competitions and sit 11 points behind Premiership leaders Rangers, albeit with two games in hand.

Sparta lost by three-goal margins at home to Lille and away to Milan and have lost both domestic outings since their triumph at Celtic Park as they sit second in the First League, four points behind city rivals Slavia.

Team news

Striker Leigh Griffiths will miss out due to a knee injury but Celtic are able call on fit-again defenders Christopher Jullien and Hatem Elhamed. Centre-half Jullien has not played since 12 September.

What did we learn about Sparta?

Even in fielding a makeshift side amid a raft of injuries, they proved too strong in inflicting Celtic's second heaviest home defeat in Europe.

The manner of that 4-1 capitulation was humiliating for Neil Lennon and another defeat is the last thing the Celtic boss needs as he strives to revive his team's fortunes while fans call for his sacking.

Sparta's current form is pretty shocking, which will at least give Lennon hope of a much-needed win to ease the pressure.

What they said

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We have to win to stand any chance of qualifying. So that is our sole focus now, going to Prague and trying to win the game.

"In the first game here, it was probably as disappointing as we have been for a while so it is important that we motivate ourselves to correct that."

Match stats

  • Sparta beat Celtic 4-1 in Glasgow in the very first meeting between the sides.
  • Celtic have now lost consecutive matches against Czech opposition, having been also been beaten by FK Teplice in March 2004.
  • Sparta are looking to win consecutive Europa League matches for the first time since a run of four between September/November 2016.
  • The 4-1 defeat was Celtic's worst home loss in Europe since PSG beat them 5-0 in September 2017.
  • Lukas Julis scored a hat-trick for Sparta in Glasgow, doubling his Europa League goal tally having scored only three times in his previous 19 appearances in the competition.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 26th November 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma32107167
2Young Boys31115324
3CFR Cluj311136-34
4CSKA Sofia301205-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal33009279
2Molde320145-16
3Rapid Vienna310256-13
4Dundalk300349-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague32015506
2B Leverkusen320110556
3Nice310259-43
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva310256-13

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers32106337
2Benfica321010557
3Lech Poznan310256-13
4Standard Liege300318-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada32104137
2PAOK Salonika31205235
3PSV Eindhoven310247-33
4Omonia Nicosia301225-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar32015236
2Napoli32013216
3Real Sociedad32012116
4HNK Rijeka300327-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester33009189
2Sporting Braga32015506
3AEK Athens310256-13
4Zorya Luhansk300329-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille32109367
2AC Milan32016426
3Sparta Prague310258-33
4Celtic301249-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal330012489
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv320135-26
3Sivasspor310267-13
4FK Qarabag300316-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham32016246
2Royal Antwerp32013216
3LASK320156-16
4Ludogorets300359-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb31201015
2RZ Pellets WAC31115324
3Feyenoord311145-14
4CSKA Moscow302124-22

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim3300111109
2Red Star Belgrade32017436
3Slovan Liberec3102210-83
4KAA Gent300327-50
View full Europa League tables

