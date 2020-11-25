Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Celtic were humbled at home by Sparta in early November

Europa League: Sparta Prague v Celtic Venue: Generali Arena Date: Thursday, 26 November Time: 17:55 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on Sportsound and follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app

Celtic visit Sparta Prague on Thursday searching for a win to rekindle their fading Europa League hopes.

A 4-1 home defeat by the Czech side on 5 November left the Scottish champions bottom of Group H, with one point from three matches.

Lille lead the way on seven points, with AC Milan one behind.

Celtic have two wins out of their last eight games in all competitions and sit 11 points behind Premiership leaders Rangers, albeit with two games in hand.

Sparta lost by three-goal margins at home to Lille and away to Milan and have lost both domestic outings since their triumph at Celtic Park as they sit second in the First League, four points behind city rivals Slavia.

Team news

Striker Leigh Griffiths will miss out due to a knee injury but Celtic are able call on fit-again defenders Christopher Jullien and Hatem Elhamed. Centre-half Jullien has not played since 12 September.

What did we learn about Sparta?

Even in fielding a makeshift side amid a raft of injuries, they proved too strong in inflicting Celtic's second heaviest home defeat in Europe.

The manner of that 4-1 capitulation was humiliating for Neil Lennon and another defeat is the last thing the Celtic boss needs as he strives to revive his team's fortunes while fans call for his sacking.

Sparta's current form is pretty shocking, which will at least give Lennon hope of a much-needed win to ease the pressure.

What they said

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We have to win to stand any chance of qualifying. So that is our sole focus now, going to Prague and trying to win the game.

"In the first game here, it was probably as disappointing as we have been for a while so it is important that we motivate ourselves to correct that."

Match stats