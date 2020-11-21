Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erling Braut Haaland has 21 goals in 17 games for club and country this season

Erling Braut Haaland scored four second-half goals as Borussia Dortmund recovered from a goal down to thrash Hertha Berlin and reduce the gap to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Norway international Haaland, 20, scored a 15-minute hat-trick as Dortmund moved second, one point behind Bayern who drew 1-1 with Werder Bremen.

Raphael Guerreiro added a fourth before Haaland completed his side's scoring.

Brazilian winger Matheus Cunha scored in either half for Hertha.

Manager Lucien Favre gave a senior debut to Youssoufa Moukoko - one day after his 16th birthday - to become the youngest person to ever play a professional match in Germany.

The Cameroon-born German youth international, who has scored 141 goals in 88 youth matches for the club, came on with five minutes remaining.

The in-form Haaland has scored 10 goals in his past six games in all competitions for Dortmund and has 21 goals in 17 games for club and country this season.

He won the 2020 Golden Boy award for the best under-21 player playing in a European country's top division earlier on Saturday, finishing ahead of Barcelona and Spain's Ansu Fati and Bayern Munich's Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies.

Dortmund were beaten 3-2 by champions Bayern Munich prior to the international break and trailed at half-time to Cunha's stunning strike from 20 yards.

Haaland levelled two minutes into the second half, sweeping in Emre Can's pass, and raced clear to add his second two minutes later. He rounded the goalkeeper for his third while his fourth arrived from a Jude Bellingham assist after Guerreiro's contribution.

Cunha had converted a 79th-minute penalty to make it 4-2, but Dortmund scored swiftly after the restart.

Dortmund return to Champions League action on Tuesday, when they host Club Bruges (20:00 GMT).