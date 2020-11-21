Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Keith Hill has taken charge of almost 700 games in his managerial career

Tranmere have appointed former Rochdale and Bolton boss Keith Hill as their new first-team manager on an initial contract to the end of the season.

The 51-year-old replaces Mike Jackson, who was sacked at the end of October after just three months in charge.

Hill left Bolton when his contract expired after they were relegated from League One at the end of last season.

"It's a club which has the facilities and the players to achieve promotion and that will be my aim," he said.

Hill takes over with Rovers 13th in League Two following Saturday's thumping 5-0 win over Grimsby, and only two points outside the play-off places.

"The remarkable job done by caretaker manager Ian Dawes, assisted by Andy Parkinson, meant that we had the time to conduct a very thorough interview process, which was necessary given the number of high-quality candidates who applied for the role," said chairman Mark Palios.

"Keith emerged as the strongest candidate and I am delighted he has accepted the role.

"With Keith's managerial experience, and Ian and Andy's knowledge of the current squad and coaching ability, I am confident they will make a very effective team."

Hill, who also had a spell as Barnsley boss, will be given an automatic 12-month extension to his contract should Tranmere achieve promotion.

"I can't wait to get started, and I am only sorry that my first games will be without the supporters in attendance," he added.