Queen's Park stretched their lead at the top of League Two to four points with a 3-0 win at home to bottom-of-the-table Brechin City.

Elgin City moved into second place after beating previous incumbents Stirling Albion 2-1.

Annan Athletic and Stranraer both posted away wins at Stenhousemuir and Edinburgh City respectively.

Albion Rovers' visit to Cowdenbeath was postponed after seven of their players tested positive for Covid-19.

The Coatbridge club informed the SPFL that, with several other players self-isolating, they had insufficient players to fulfil the fixture.

The league body has launched an investigation into the outbreak.

Leaders Queen's Park were ahead against League Two strugglers Brechin after just six minutes through Jai Quitongo.

Bob McHugh doubled the lead before the break and Darren Lyon added a third with 21 minutes to go.

Stephen Bronsky's first goal of the season gave Elgin City the lead away to Stirling Albion. Scott Roberts levelled the game when he fired into the top corner three minutes after half-time, but Aidan Sopel headed Elgin back into the lead three minutes later.

Darryl Duffy scored for the third game in a row as Stranraer moved up to sixth with a 1-0 win away to Edinburgh City.

Maxwell Wright scored late in both halves to give Annan Athletic a 2-1 win away to Stenhousemuir.

Mark McGuigan had levelled Wright's opener, but with 90 minutes on the clock he won it for the visitors.