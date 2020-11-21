Atlético Madrid v Barcelona

Substitution, Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite replaces Miralem Pjanic.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 23Trippier
- 15SavicBooked at 79mins
- 2GiménezBooked at 80mins
- 22Hermoso
- 21CarrascoBooked at 26mins
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forDiego Costaat 73'minutes
- 6KokeBooked at 9mins
- 8Saúl
- 10Correa
- 7Sequeira
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 4Kondogbia
- 11Lemar
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 17Saponjic
- 18Felipe
- 19Diego Costa
- 20Machín Pérez
- 27Camello
- 29Sánchez
- 34Moya
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 3PiquéSubstituted forDestat 62'minutes
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 8PjanicSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 83'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 11Dembélé
- 10Messi
- 16GonzálezSubstituted forCoutinhoat 57'minutes
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dest
- 6Aleñá
- 9Braithwaite
- 12Puig
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 17Machado Trincão
- 24Firpo
- 28Mingueza
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away5
Live Text
Substitution, Barcelona. Trincão replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Costa.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by José Giménez.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).
Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Diego Costa replaces Marcos Llorente.
Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Koke.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.
Attempt blocked. João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa.