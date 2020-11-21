Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1BarcelonaBarcelona0

Atlético Madrid v Barcelona

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 15SavicBooked at 79mins
  • 2GiménezBooked at 80mins
  • 22Hermoso
  • 21CarrascoBooked at 26mins
  • 14LlorenteSubstituted forDiego Costaat 73'minutes
  • 6KokeBooked at 9mins
  • 8Saúl
  • 10Correa
  • 7Sequeira

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 11Lemar
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 17Saponjic
  • 18Felipe
  • 19Diego Costa
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 27Camello
  • 29Sánchez
  • 34Moya

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Roberto
  • 3PiquéSubstituted forDestat 62'minutes
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 8PjanicSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 83'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 11Dembélé
  • 10Messi
  • 16GonzálezSubstituted forCoutinhoat 57'minutes
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 6Aleñá
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 24Firpo
  • 28Mingueza
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away5

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite replaces Miralem Pjanic.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Trincão replaces Antoine Griezmann.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Costa.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by José Giménez.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Booking

    José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Booking

    Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

  14. Post update

    João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Diego Costa replaces Marcos Llorente.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Koke.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jordi Alba.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st November 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad96212041620
2Atl Madrid86201821620
3Villarreal105411410419
4Real Madrid95221510517
5Granada8422911-214
6Cádiz9423810-214
7Sevilla8413118313
8Elche833289-112
9Real Betis94051217-512
10Barcelona8323159611
11Valencia93241514111
12Getafe832389-111
13Osasuna932489-111
14Ath Bilbao830579-29
15Alavés9234710-39
16Eibar923469-39
17Levante9144914-57
18Huesca10073816-87
19Celta Vigo10145819-117
20Real Valladolid9135714-76
View full Spanish La Liga table

