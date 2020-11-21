Villarreal v Real Madrid

Match ends, Villarreal 1, Real Madrid 1.
Villarreal
- 1Asenjo
- 2Pérez MartínezSubstituted forPeñaat 89'minutes
- 3Albiol
- 4Torres
- 24PedrazaSubstituted forPinoat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14Trigueros MuñozSubstituted forEstupiñánat 61'minutes
- 10Iborra
- 5Parejo
- 7Moreno
- 9BaccaSubstituted forChukwuezeat 61'minutes
- 23Gómez BardonadoSubstituted forKuboat 89'minutes
- 6Funes Mori
- 8Foyth
- 11Chukwueze
- 13Rulli
- 15Estupiñán
- 16Kubo
- 19Coquelin
- 20Peña
- 21Costa
- 30Pino
- 32Baena
- 34Niño
Real Madrid
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 6NachoBooked at 68mins
- 23Mendy
- 10Modric
- 8KroosBooked at 90mins
- 17Vázquez
- 21ØdegaardSubstituted forIscoat 65'minutes
- 7E HazardSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 65'minutes
- 24MarianoSubstituted forAsensioat 85'minutes
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 22Isco
- 25Rodrygo
- 26Altube
- 32Chust
- 43Aranda
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14
Full Time
Second Half ends, Villarreal 1, Real Madrid 1.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Takefusa Kubo (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Takefusa Kubo (Villarreal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerard Moreno.
Yeremi Pino (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yeremi Pino (Villarreal).
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Post update
Yeremi Pino (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Villarreal. Takefusa Kubo replaces Moi Gómez.
Substitution, Villarreal. Rubén Peña replaces Mario Gaspar because of an injury.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Mariano.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moi Gómez (Villarreal).
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
Attempt missed. Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.