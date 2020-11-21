Last updated on .From the section Irish

Paul McElroy fires in Ballymena's second goal against Warrenpoint

Ballymena United moved out of the Premiership bottom two as a comfortable 2-0 win gives them a first Showgrounds victory of 2020.

Both goals came in the first half with Cathair Frield heading in the opener from a Ross Redman free-kick.

Redman also set up number two - his pass picked out Paul McElroy, who jinked inside before rifling low into the bottom corner.

United also ended a run of four straight league defeats.

More to follow...