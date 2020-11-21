Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Ben Kennedy and Jamie McGonigle were both on target for Crusaders

Ben Kennedy scored two penalties as Crusaders beat Dungannon Swifts 3-1 at Seaview in the Irish Premiership.

The Swifts started the brighter side and captain Douglas Wilson had a early penalty saved by Sean O'Neill.

Jamie McGonigle opened the scoring for Stephen Baxter's men with a powerful finish but Wilson netted a fine free-kick to level the game.

Kennedy scored two penalties after the restart, which were both awarded for handball, to put the Crues in control.

After a lively started, Rodney Brown was penalised by referee Andrew Davey for bringing down Rhyss Campbell in the area on five minutes but Wilson's low spot kick was kept out by O'Neill.

Adam Lecky and McGonigle had efforts cleared off the line by a pile of blue shirts after a scramble but the hosts took the lead on 17 minutes when the unmarked McGonigle fired low into the bottom corner from Philip Lowry's flick on.

However the Swifts were deservedly level 10 minutes later when Wilson curled an excellent 25-yard free-kick into the top corner.

Douglas Wilson missed a penalty but scored a superb free-kick

Crusaders were back ahead just one minute after the restart when Davey again pointed to the spot when Brown's free-kick clipped the arm of Dylan King. Kennedy converted the penalty off the inside of the post.

Kennedy netted his second penalty of the game 10 minutes later when former Seaview favourite Michael Carvill was harshly penalised for handball in the area.

McGonigle had a close-range effort ruled out for offside but Baxter's men cruised to victory to remain within three points of leaders Linfield.