Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, SV Werder Bremen 1.
Bayern Munich stayed top of the Bundesliga table despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Werder Bremen.
Maxi Eggestein gave Werder the lead shortly before half-time with a smart first-time finish into the corner from inside the area.
France winger Kingsley Coman levelled after the break with a far-post header from Leon Goretzka's searching cross.
RB Leipzig can move level on points with Bayern if they beat Eintracht Frankfurt later on Saturday.
A superb double save from Manuel Neuer denied Werder an opener midway through the first half, with the Germany international denying Josh Sargent and Ludwig Augustinsson in quick succession.
Sargent was then involved in the opening goal in first-half stoppage time, with his smart turn and cross from the right converted by Eggestein.
Bayern dominated much of the second half as they pushed for an equaliser, with Douglas Costa hitting the underside of the crossbar with a deflected long-range effort within seconds of the restart.
After Coman had levelled the scores, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had Bayern's best chance to win the game late on, but he blazed over from five yards from Leroy Sane's cross.
Werder had spent much of the second half on the back foot yet could have snatched a late winner on the counter-attack, with Sargent's effort from just inside the area well saved by the excellent Neuer.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5PavardBooked at 15mins
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 21HernándezSubstituted forGoretzkaat 19'minutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 29ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 63'minutes
- 25Müller
- 42MusialaSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 63'minutes
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forSanéat 63'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 7Gnabry
- 10Sané
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 14Zirkzee
- 18Goretzka
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 35Nübel
- 41Richards
Werder Bremen
- 1PavlenkaBooked at 90mins
- 36Groß
- 21Toprak
- 32Friedl
- 23Gebre Selassie
- 35Eggestein
- 6MöhwaldSubstituted forMbomat 72'minutes
- 5AugustinssonBooked at 43mins
- 10BittencourtBooked at 32minsSubstituted forAguat 66'minutes
- 7RashicaSubstituted forChongat 90+1'minutes
- 19Sargent
Substitutes
- 8Osako
- 9Selke
- 17Agu
- 18Moisander
- 22Chong
- 27Kapino
- 33Rieckmann
- 34Mbom
- 41Woltemade
- Referee:
- Guido Winkmann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, SV Werder Bremen 1.
Booking
Jirí Pavlenka (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Tahith Chong (SV Werder Bremen).
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Tahith Chong replaces Milot Rashica.
Post update
Hand ball by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joshua Sargent (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Felix Agu.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Post update
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Leon Goretzka.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joshua Sargent (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Groß.
Post update
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Christian Groß (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Friedl.
Post update
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Alaba.
Post update
Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller following a set piece situation.
Post update
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jean-Manuel Mbom (SV Werder Bremen).
Post update
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).