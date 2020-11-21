Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Viktor Gyokeres is yet to score for Swansea having joined on loan from Brighton in October

Swansea City forwards Viktor Gyokeres and Jordon Garrick have returned positive Covid-19 tests.

Striker Gyokeres, 22, and winger Garrick, also 22, are self-isolating.

Gyokeres tested positive while away with Sweden Under-21s, while Garrick was tested at Swansea's training base.

Gyokeres, who is on loan from Premier League Brighton, remains in Sweden, while Swansea say Garrick is "following healthcare guidelines".

Jordon Garrick has made only two Swansea substitute appearances since his red card against Luton on 27 June

Gyokeres would probably have been in line to start Swansea's Championship game against Rotherham United on Saturday in the absence of Andre Ayew, who picked up a minor muscle injury while on international duty with Ghana.

Gyokeres has played seven times for Swansea - but made only two starts - since arriving at the start of October.

Garrick has made just one substitute appearance this season, but showed his potential during the 2019-20 campaign.