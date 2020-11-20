Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

PSG celebrate Marie-Antoinette Katoto's goal

Lyon saw their 80-game unbeaten streak ended as they fell to their first defeat in Division 1 Feminine in almost four years at the hands of Paris St-Germain.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored the only goal of the game for the hosts after just 10 minutes.

It was seven-time European champions Lyon's first league defeat since 12 December 2016 - also 1-0 by PSG.

They have won the league title for a record 14 consecutive seasons.

Katoto and Lyon's Eugenie le Sommer - who was replaced by England forward Nikita Parris - both suffered injuries that could rule them out of France's Euro 2022 qualifier against Austria next week.

PSG now top the league table after nine matches, one point ahead of Lyon.