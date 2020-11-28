Scottish League One
PeterheadPeterhead15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
Venue: Balmoor Stadium

Peterhead v Forfar Athletic

From the section Football

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk6420124814
2Cove Rangers540192712
3Airdrieonians530211569
4Partick Thistle52126517
5Montrose52121112-17
6Dumbarton621346-27
7Peterhead520357-26
8Clyde5203410-66
9East Fife5113510-54
10Forfar5023410-62
