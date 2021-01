Last updated on .From the section National League

Barnet have played just one match since 19 December

Tuesday's National League match between Barnet and Yeovil Town has been postponed after a second positive Covid-19 test among the Bees squad.

Barnet's game at Aldershot on Saturday was also called off by the National League after coronavirus outbreaks at both clubs.

A second player returned a positive test on Sunday, with the entire first team now self-isolating.

The Bees' next scheduled fixture is at Boreham Wood on Tuesday, 19 January.