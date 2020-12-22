National League
HartlepoolHartlepool United18:00StockportStockport County
Venue: Victoria Park

Hartlepool United v Stockport County

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 22nd December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay14102227111632
2Sutton United138232314926
3Notts County137241912723
4Bromley146442317622
5Altrincham146351313021
6Wealdstone146352226-421
7Woking136252014620
8Wrexham136251714320
9Maidenhead United136251721-420
10Stockport10613179819
11Solihull Moors116141611519
12Boreham Wood125341310318
13Hartlepool135351517-218
14Eastleigh95221911817
15Chesterfield135172418616
16Halifax134452014616
17Aldershot134361819-115
18Dag & Red134361014-415
19King's Lynn134271730-1314
20Barnet132381132-219
21Yeovil111551117-68
22Weymouth122191323-107
23Dover9207624-186
View full National League table

Top Stories