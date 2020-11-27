West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Brom captain Jake Livermore missed last weekend's defeat at Manchester United after testing positive for Covid-19

TEAM NEWS

West Brom pair Jake Livermore and Kieran Gibbs have served their period of self-isolation after contracting Covid-19.

However, head coach Slaven Bilic says one of them is unlikely to recover in time to play on Saturday.

Sheffield United forward Lys Mousset will be available for the first time since undergoing foot surgery in pre-season.

Enda Stevens also looks set to recover from a recent knee problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There are various reasons why these two sides are the bottom two, and one of them is a lack of goals.

West Brom have managed only six in nine league games, and Sheffield United have fared even worse with just four. That's the joint-lowest total with Burnley, who have played a game less.

The Baggies and the Blades are also the only sides yet to win in the top flight this season, and both of them have no doubt earmarked this game as a big chance to put that right.

Things don't always work out like that, though, which is why I am going for another draw.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Maximo Park frontman Paul Smith

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

They last met in the top flight in the 1972-73 season, when Sheffield United won both fixtures.

The Blades have kept four clean sheets in their past five trips to West Brom, winning three times, drawing once and losing the other.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have failed to win any of their opening nine league fixtures in a season for the first time in 35 years.

They are winless in 13 league games since beating Derby 2-0 at The Hawthorns in the Championship on 8 July.

If this match finishes level, it will be just the third season in Premier League history in which two sides have failed to win any of their opening 10 fixtures.

Albion have the division's joint-worst defensive record, conceding 18 goals.

Former Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson is the only player to score multiple Premier League goals for West Brom this season.

Sheffield United