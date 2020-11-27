Everton v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton will be without left-back Lucas Digne, who has created more chances in the Premier League than any other defender since joining the club in 2018

TEAM NEWS

Everton left-back Lucas Digne requires surgery on an ankle ligament injury sustained during training and could miss up to two months.

Captain Seamus Coleman is still sidelined with a hamstring problem, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin is a long-term absentee.

Leeds United have no new injury concerns for the trip to Goodison Park.

Rodrigo could return to the starting line-up after impressing as a substitute in the draw with Arsenal.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds are probably still wondering how they didn't beat Arsenal on Sunday - and so am I.

Marcelo Bielsa's side will be just as attack-minded here because they don't change, home or away. They approach every game like it is Custer's Last Stand, external-link and it is all or nothing for them.

Everton got the win they needed at Craven Cottage last weekend but they were hanging on a bit at the end, and I didn't see anything that makes me think they will keep Leeds out.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are unbeaten in 13 top-flight home games against Leeds since a 3-2 loss in August 1990 (W6, D7).

The Toffees can win three successive home league meetings for the first time since December 1951.

There has been just one away triumph in the previous 24 Premier League encounters, Everton's 1-0 victory in November 2002.

Leeds' League Cup third-round victory at Elland Road in September 2012 is the most recent meeting between the two clubs.

Everton

Everton's win at Fulham last time out ended a run of three straight league defeats.

They could lose successive home matches for the first time since September 2019. Carlo Ancelotti has not lost successive home league fixtures since November 2012 with PSG.

The Toffees can win more than five of their opening 10 Premier League matches for only the second time, and first since recording their best final position of fourth in 2004-05.

Ancelotti's side have conceded at least twice in six successive top-flight fixtures for the first time in 12 years.

Everton have scored 19 goals so far this season. They have not scored 20 in their opening 10 top-flight games since 1980.

Premier League top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 13 goals in 11 appearances in all competitions.

Leeds United