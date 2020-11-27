Manchester City v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sergio Aguero has only started two Premier League matches for Manchester City since suffering a serious knee injury against Burnley in June

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will provide an update on the fitness of his players on Friday afternoon.

Sergio Aguero is seeking to make his first start for five weeks.

Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is on standby to make his Premier League debut if Nick Pope is ruled out because of the head injury he sustained against Crystal Palace.

Midfielders Dale Stephens and Robbie Brady are unlikely to be ready to return following hamstring injuries.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City haven't managed more than one goal in any of their past six league games - but the points should still be theirs without too many problems.

If Sergio Aguero is fit, Pep Guardiola should play him up front. They will make loads of chances on Saturday, and Aguero is the best man to take them - I know he has been injured, but I don't really understand why Guardiola doesn't just play his strongest attacking line-up when he is available.

Burnley look a lot more solid now Ben Mee is back in their defence but I don't see them keeping City out.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v Maximo Park frontman Paul Smith

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are on a six-match winning streak at home to Burnley in all competitions, with the past three encounters each ending 5-0. Notts County are the only side to have won four successive home games by at least a five-goal margin against the same opponent, doing so against Port Vale between October 1893 and February 1907.

Burnley's solitary victory in the past 25 meetings was by 1-0 in the Premier League at Turf Moor in March 2015 (D6, L18).

They have gone 14 competitive away fixtures without a win versus Manchester City since Clarets defender Colin Waldron scored the only goal at Maine Road in the Charity Shield in August 1973.

The Clarets have conceded 34 Premier League goals in this fixture, more than against any other side.

Manchester City

City's 12-point tally is their lowest after eight games since 2008-09, while they've scored fewer than 11 goals at this stage of a season for the first time in 14 years.

Manchester City can lose consecutive Premier League fixtures for only the third time under Pep Guardiola, after December 2016 and December 2018.

They can remain winless in three successive league matches for the first time since a run of four from March to April 2017.

They have failed to score more than once in any of their past six league fixtures. It's City's longest such run since a 14-match streak between March and September 2006.

Guardiola has earned 10 competitive victories against Burnley, more than against any other club as Manchester City's manager.

Sergio Aguero has scored nine times in his last nine appearances against Burnley in all competitions, but the Argentine's current eight-match goal drought in the league is the second longest of his career in Europe.

Gabriel Jesus has scored in each of his past six competitive appearances at Etihad Stadium.

Burnley