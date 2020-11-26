Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton's marauding wing-back Tariq Lamptey (right) is suspended as a result of his red card against Aston Villa

TEAM NEWS

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey will be unavailable due to suspension.

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will have a thigh injury assessed but Leandro Trossard and Solly March should be fit.

Mohamed Salah is likely to start for Liverpool, having returned from a period of self-isolation to face Atalanta in midweek.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara were both absent on Wednesday but could be involved against Brighton.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are on a run of nine consecutive victories against Brighton in all competitions, scoring 27 goals in the process.

The Seagulls are winless in 11 competitive fixtures versus Liverpool since a 2-0 home victory in the FA Cup fourth round in January 1984.

Brighton have never won a top-flight home game against Liverpool, drawing three and losing four.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion earned a first Premier League victory in seven attempts last weekend and are vying to win consecutive league games for the first time in more than a year.

They could set an outright club record on Saturday of nine successive top-flight home matches without a win.

The Seagulls have never beaten the reigning top-flight champions, drawing twice and losing 12 times.

Brighton's past seven Premier League goals have been scored by seven different players.

Danny Welbeck has only scored one goal in 16 appearances against Liverpool in all competitions.

