Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

TEAM NEWS
Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey will be unavailable due to suspension.
Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will have a thigh injury assessed but Leandro Trossard and Solly March should be fit.
Mohamed Salah is likely to start for Liverpool, having returned from a period of self-isolation to face Atalanta in midweek.
Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara were both absent on Wednesday but could be involved against Brighton.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Liverpool are on a run of nine consecutive victories against Brighton in all competitions, scoring 27 goals in the process.
- The Seagulls are winless in 11 competitive fixtures versus Liverpool since a 2-0 home victory in the FA Cup fourth round in January 1984.
- Brighton have never won a top-flight home game against Liverpool, drawing three and losing four.
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Albion earned a first Premier League victory in seven attempts last weekend and are vying to win consecutive league games for the first time in more than a year.
- They could set an outright club record on Saturday of nine successive top-flight home matches without a win.
- The Seagulls have never beaten the reigning top-flight champions, drawing twice and losing 12 times.
- Brighton's past seven Premier League goals have been scored by seven different players.
- Danny Welbeck has only scored one goal in 16 appearances against Liverpool in all competitions.
Liverpool
- Liverpool could go four consecutive Premier League away games without a win for the first time since a run of five between January and March 2017.
- They have only won three of their past 10 top-flight away fixtures (D3, L4).
- The Reds are the only team to have scored in all of their Premier League fixtures this season.
- Liverpool could keep successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since June.
- Jurgen Klopp's side have lost four league fixtures in 2020, the same amount as 2018 and 2019 combined.
- Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in eight goals in his six Premier League games against Brighton, scoring five and assisting three.
- Diogo Jota scored twice on his last Premier League visit to Brighton but has since only managed one goal in 13 Premier League away appearances.