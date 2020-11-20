Dementia in football: PFA Scotland may urge heading reduction in training

By Chris McLaughlinBBC Scotland sports news correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Players' union PFA Scotland could follow its English counterpart in calling for a reduction in headers in the professional game.

The PFA wants English governing bodies to curb heading in training due to links between football and dementia.

A study last year found ex-professional players are three-and-a-half times more likely to die of degenerative brain disease than the general population.

PFA Scotland says it will discuss the matter at a meeting next month.

Children under the age of 12 are already banned from heading the ball in training.

Fraser Wishart, chief executive of PFA Scotland, said: "The link between heading and dementia has been a live issue for a number of years which we, along with unions across the globe, have been working on with Fifpro, the world players' union, as this is a global issue.

"Off the back of these numerous discussions and his own extensive research, their chief medical officer Vincent Gouttebarge has been lobbying Ifab [football's lawmakers] regarding proposed changes including concussion protocol substitutions.

"This is something we have discussed with football's medical community and our management committee. We will revisit at our meeting next month as a matter of urgency."

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport