Wolves' record signing Fabio Silva scored on an appearance for the club's under-21 side in the group stage

Accrington Stanley have drawn Manchester United Under-21s in the second round of the Papa John's Trophy.

United are one of seven Category A academies to have made it out of the group stage, with the last 32 clubs split into a North and South section.

Manchester City Under-21s will host Tranmere Rovers, while last season's finalists Salford City are at home to Leicester City Under-21s.

Portsmouth, who last won the trophy in 2019, will travel to Cheltenham.

Pompey are also finalists from last year's competition, but are yet to find out when they will face Salford.

All second-round ties are to be played the week beginning 7 December.

Northern section

Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City

Salford City v Leicester City U21

Fleetwood Town v Blackpool

Port Vale v Wolves U21

Hull City v Crewe Alexandra

Accrington Stanley v Manchester United U21

Manchester City U21 v Tranmere Rovers

Oldham Athletic v Sunderland

Southern Section