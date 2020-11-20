Wigan Athletic have been in administration since 1 July

Wigan Athletic's prospective new owners have been granted additional time to complete their purchase of the struggling League One club.

The Spanish consortium hoping to buy the Latics have already had their 'exclusivity period' extended once.

That extension ran out on Friday but a second extension has now been agreed.

As the English Football League is yet to confirm the purchase complies with their Owners and Directors' Test, the takeover is still to be sanctioned.

The administrators said in a statement: "Further discussions have taken place between the EFL, the bidder and ourselves and, in our opinion, all information requested of the bidders has been supplied including, but not limited to, proof of funds for the next two seasons.

"In the light of this progress, the exclusivity period, which expires today, has been extended. We now await a final answer from the EFL and no further comment will be made until that is received."

The Latics were placed into administration on 1 July and the subsequent 12-point deduction saw them relegated from the Championship on the final day of the 2019-20 season.

They have since had to sell a number of players and seen two managers, Paul Cook and John Sheridan, leave.

They are currently managerless and bottom of the third tier with just two league wins all season.