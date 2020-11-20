Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Joe Lumley made two appearances during an emergency loan spell with Gillingham earlier this season

Doncaster Rovers have signed QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley on an emergency seven-day loan.

Rovers' first-choice Josef Bursik, who had been ever-present in League One this season, was recalled by his parent club Stoke City on Thursday.

Lumley, 25, had an emergency loan spell with Gillingham earlier this season, making two appearances.

He will make his debut for Darren Moore's side against Sunderland on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.