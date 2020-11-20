Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Livingston goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, on loan from Rangers, and an unnamed Aberdeen player have tested positive for Covid-19 following international duty with Scotland's Under-21 side and will miss this weekend's Scottish Premiership matches for their clubs. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson, forward Connor McLennan and defender Ross McCrorie, who captains Scotland Under-21s, are the Aberdeen players who were with the young international squad as one of them tested positive for Covid-19. (Press & Journal) external-link

Scottish football faces a loss of £100m as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers chairman Douglas Park and director John Bennett have agreed to continue providing the Ibrox club with loans to cover the shortfalls after the Ibrox club admitted they will need to raise more than £20m in fresh investment by the end of next season. (The Scotsman) external-link

Big spending Rangers splashed £43m on wages last season, a boost that brings them significantly closer to Celtic's last published number of £56m. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has thanked former chairman Dave King and current Ibrox supremo Douglas Park for their support despite the losses recorded by the Ibrox club. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic captain Scott Brown came out of retirement to play for Scotland against England four years ago, but the midfielder has ruled out a similar return to play against the same opponents at next summer's delayed Euro 2020 finals. (Scottish Sun) external-link