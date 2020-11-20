Last updated on .From the section Rangers

George Edmundson and Jordan Jones were fined by the police

Jordan Jones and George Edmundson can rescue their Rangers careers despite seven-game bans for Covid-19 breaches, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The Ibrox pair have been ruled out until after Christmas by the Scottish FA for breaking government guidelines.

They have apologised to their club and their fans after attending an illegal house party earlier this month.

"We'll now move forward and try to get these players both back to where they need to be," Gerrard said.

"They've gone about it the right way since they've accepted their punishments."

Northern Ireland winger Jones and English defender Edmundson had earlier been given a two-week club suspension, ordered to self-isolate and issued fixed penalties by police officers for the incident at a flat in Glasgow's west end.

Gerrard said he had to wait until the self-isolation period ended before sitting down face-to-face with the duo.

"I spoke to them both individually and they were both very sad over the incident," he said. "They were remorseful, apologetic and full of regret.

"They first and foremost wanted to apologise to the supporters and their team-mates for their actions. Now it's about me giving them the support and managing the two to come back to being top players - because they're good players. We need them here to help and support us."

Neither player has been a regular starter for Rangers this season, with Jones making four appearances and Edmundson just two.

Jones, who could not be selected for the Northern Ireland squad for last week's Euro 2020 play-off with Slovakia, and Edmundson were ineligible for Europa League action after being omitted from Gerrard's European squad.

Their SFA ban means they will not be available again until the Boxing Day game with Hibernian, or on 30 December against St Mirren, depending on whether Rangers reach the Betfred Cup quarter-finals.