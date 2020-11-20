Pascal Struijk: Leeds defender commits to club until 2024
Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League side.
The 21-year-old joined the club's under-23s from Ajax in January 2018 before he graduated to the first team.
The Dutch centre-back has featured in five matches in all competitions so far this campaign.
The news come a day after defender Charlie Cresswell, 18, who made his first-team debut earlier this season, signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal.
