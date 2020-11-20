Jordan Stewart scored one of Linfield's goals in last week's 2-0 win over Coleraine

Linfield manager David Healy says the Premiership leaders will continue to try and improve the standard of their performances as they prepare to face Glenavon at Windsor Park on Saturday.

The champions have won each of their first five league outings of the new season to lead Larne by one point.

"Every game we play we know we have to raise our standards," said Healy.

"Our opponents raise their standard when they face us us. It's something we've dealt with throughout my tenure."

The Blues' 100% start to the campaign has included victories over potential title contenders Crusaders and Coleraine but Healy is taking nothing for granted so early in the new term.

Saturday's encounter with the Lurgan Blues will be followed by a rearranged home fixture against derby rivals Glentoran on Tuesday, a match which will be shown live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

'We're not getting carried away'

"We've done well, made a good start and given ourselves something to build on but there is a long way to go, lots of points to be played for and some big matches coming up," added Northern Ireland's record goalscorer.

"Glenavon have started the season pretty well and I know from watching some of the highlights of their games that they could have been two or three points at least better off.

"I said from the start of the season that it was important that we got off to a good start as we don't know where we're going to be come January.

"We have a lot of games to come but in the close season we brought in the players we thought we needed to improve us and push us on come the end of the season.

"We're not getting carried away, we never do at Linfield, but I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead."

Saturday's other three top flight fixtures see second-placed Larne host Cliftonville, Crusaders entertain Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United hope to end a four-match losing streak at home to Warrenpoint Town.