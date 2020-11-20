Jake Taylor had a lot to smile about at the final whistle of his side's win over Crawley Town - his first goal in eight months and his last game as a single man

Tuesday night, score in a comeback win. Wednesday, get married. Take Thursday off with your new wife. Friday, training. Saturday, score in another win.

Exeter City captain Jake Taylor had a wedding week like no other last month.

The 28-year-old managed to sandwich his nuptials in between the best goalscoring run of his career as he found the net four times in five games for the League Two club and was named his side's Player of the Month for October to boot.

"October was definitely a good month for me personally," Taylor told BBC Radio Devon, as he prepared for his side's clash with Oldham Athletic this weekend.

Having scored for the first time this season in a 2-1 win over Crawley on Tuesday 20 October, Taylor soon had other things on his mind.

"In his team talk after the game he (manager Matt Taylor) said 'Jake, I'll see you on Friday', the rest of you are in on Thursday, so thankfully he gave me a bit of time to recover after my wedding," recalled Taylor of the day before his big day.

"Then I went back in on Friday and we got another really good result on the Saturday, so it really couldn't have gone a lot better for me. It was nice for Matt to give me an extra day off."

'Different' day was 'fantastic'

Taylor was overjoyed to score against Scunthorpe United in his first game as a married man

The manic week in October for the former Reading youngster came about as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Not only has it played havoc with football's fixture lists, but also with plans for people's personal lives all over the world.

"Getting married was fantastic," said Taylor. "We were planning it a little bit differently, but the way it came about and the day itself was fantastic as well.

"We were supposed to be getting married in June and obviously we couldn't because of the pandemic, so we moved it around March-time hoping that in October things might be a little bit better by then.

"Obviously numbers went down to 30 and then when we finally got married it was 15, so it was just 15 close family and friends.

"It wasn't quite how we planned, but the day itself couldn't have gone any better and we had a really good day."

Taylor is third in Exeter's goalscoring charts so far this season, with the Grecians on a 13-game unbeaten run that is the best in the top five divisions of English football and has put them just one point outside the automatic promotion places, and four off leaders Newport County.

"We've played some good teams so far as well, so it's important to be really hard to beat," he said.

"If we're being really picky it would have been really nice to have turned some of those draws into wins and really taken advantage of our good run of form, but to be unbeaten in 13 games shows not just the starting 11, the squad, the boys that aren't in the squad, the good strength in depth that we've got and the youngsters that have come in have really hit the ground running which really helps.

"We know we're not going to win every game, but it's important to be hard to beat and we've done that definitely so far this season."