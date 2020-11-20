Josh Sheehan has scored 13 goals in 142 Newport appearances

Newport County are keen to give Josh Sheehan a new deal after manager Mike Flynn revealed the new Wales cap has a buyout clause in his current contract.

Sheehan, 25, made his Wales debut in last week's draw with the United States of America.

The midfielder's Exiles contract expires at the end of the season.

"There is no pressure on him because I want him to focus on playing his best football for the time we have got him," Flynn told BBC Sport Wales.

"What will be, will be. If he goes, he will go with our blessing because he has earned it. We just have to make the most of him while he is here.

"If Josh decides to stay until the summer then that would be great. If he decides to sign a new deal then even better."

Swansea City academy product Sheehan signed two-year deal at Rodney Parade in May 2019 and has been one of the stand-out performers at the club, who currently sit top of League Two.

Flynn says Sheehan, who has made it to international level despite being sidelined for almost a year with a serious keen injury, should now target a place in Wales' Euro 2020 squad.

"He showed a real strength of character, a good mentality," Flynn added.

"He's had his down days, believe me, rock bottom at times, but we've managed to keep together, support him, his family have been amazing with him.

"And now with the birth of his little one he's got a real purpose in life to not only play as high as he can but to support his family."

Newport forward Scott Twine has won the October League Two goal of the month award after his spectacular strike against Cambridge.