Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

From the section Premier League

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce managed Crystal Palace for three months at the start of the 2001-02 campaign.

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace remain without talisman Wilfried Zaha, who is still isolating after contracting coronavirus.

Captain Luka Milivojevic is out of isolation but misses out as he serves the final game of a three-match ban.

Newcastle top scorer Callum Wilson returns after missing the defeat by Chelsea with a hamstring injury.

Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey are also under consideration to start following recent injuries but Jamaal Lascelles is doubtful and Ryan Fraser remains out.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are winless in their five most recent Premier League visits to Selhurst Park, drawing three times and losing twice.

The past seven meetings have only produced seven goals.

Crystal Palace

Palace have won only two of their past seven league fixtures, losing four of them.

A victory on Friday would ensure the Eagles eclipse their Premier League club record of 15 points after the opening 10 games.

Roy Hodgson's side have led for 395 minutes this term, second only to leaders Tottenham.

Crystal Palace are winless in all 12 of their top-flight league matches played on a Friday (D5, L7).

They have lost 14 of their past 16 Premier League fixtures without Wilfried Zaha.

Newcastle United