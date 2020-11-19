Women's Continental League Cup: Man City progress despite shootout loss too Man Utd
Manchester City secured their place in the last eight of the Continental Cup as Group C winners despite a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat against local rivals Manchester United.
United, who take two points from a game that was 0-0 at 90 minutes, stay bottom of the group and cannot progress.
The six group winners and two best runners-up, calculated on a points-per-game basis, qualify.
Aston Villa also won a shootout with Durham to progress as Group A winners.
The other match in Group A saw Sheffield United thrash Coventry United 4-0, but both sides were already eliminated.
In Group F, another one-sided contest where neither side could progress saw Crystal Palace rout London Bees 6-1.
Thursday's results:
Group A
Durham 1-1 Aston Villa
Aston Villa Women win 4-2 on penalties
Coventry United 0-4 Sheffield United
Group C
Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City
Manchester United Women win 4-3 on penalties
Group F
Crystal Palace 6-1 London Bees