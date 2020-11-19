Ben Heneghan scored four goals in 80 appearances during two seasons on loan with Blackpool

AFC Wimbledon have signed former Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan.

The 27-year-old centre-back, who was a free agent after leaving the Blades in the summer, has spent the past two season on loan with Blackpool.

Dons boss Glyn Hodges told the club website: external-link "He's no-nonsense, a good size, and he's a good professional.

"Before the deadline we had targeted a centre-back, but did not quite get that done. It's unusual to sign a player of Ben's calibre outside the window."