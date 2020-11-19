Women's FA Cup: December resumption agreed after cup paused during lockdown
The Women's FA Cup will resume in December, after pausing during England's lockdown in November.
The four outstanding ties in the third qualifying round will be played on 6 December, before the first round proper on Sunday, 13 December.
Third-tier clubs will enter the competition in the second round, on a revised date of Sunday, 3 January.
Women's Super League and Championship teams will join the cup from the fourth round on 31 January as first scheduled.
The men's FA Cup first round went ahead in November but women's teams playing below the top two tiers in England were not classed as 'elite' sport by the government.
The full schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 cup is as follows:
- Third Round Qualifying - 6 December 2020
- First Round Proper - 13 December 2020
- Second Round - 3 January 2021
- Third Round - 17 January 2021
- Fourth Round - 31 January 2021
- Fifth Round - 28 February 2021
- Quarter-final - 21 March 2021
- Semi-final - 18 April 2021
- Final - Saturday, 22 May 2021 at Wembley Stadium