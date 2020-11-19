Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The Women's FA Cup will resume in December, after pausing during England's lockdown in November.

The four outstanding ties in the third qualifying round will be played on 6 December, before the first round proper on Sunday, 13 December.

Third-tier clubs will enter the competition in the second round, on a revised date of Sunday, 3 January.

Women's Super League and Championship teams will join the cup from the fourth round on 31 January as first scheduled.

The men's FA Cup first round went ahead in November but women's teams playing below the top two tiers in England were not classed as 'elite' sport by the government.

The full schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 cup is as follows: