Oriol Romeu joined Southampton from Chelsea in 2015

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.

The 29-year-old Spaniard had entered the final season of his current deal.

Former Barcelona midfielder Romeu has made 198 appearance for the Saints since joining from Chelsea in 2015.

"I have not seen many players who are as professional as Oriol in my time as a manager," said Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

"He gives his absolute commitment in everything that he does, whether it is in training or in a match, and this is a great example to set."

Romeu says he has not "felt as good as I'm feeling now", with Southampton currently fourth in the Premier League.

"It does really feel like home. I know everyone around now and they also know me," he added.

"It's great to commit to the club for longer and I'm very happy they also insisted on me staying.

"I've always tried to help the team the best I can and that's paid off. The feelings right now are very good and we all feel very optimistic, and we must carry on like this."