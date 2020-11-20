Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Luis Campos, the driving force behind Lille's failed summer transfer bid for Alfredo Morelos, has won his boardroom battle at the French top-flight club and that may result in a rekindled approach for the Rangers striker in January or beyond. (Daily Record) external-link

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez and midfielder Julian Weigl have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Thursday's Europa League group game against Rangers at Ibrox. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits that Odsonne Edouard has been distracted by transfer talk and plans a heart-to-heart talk with French striker after his latest scoring exploits with his nation's under-21s. (The Scotsman) external-link

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has dismissed speculation that captain Steven Davis is ready to call time on his international career after the Rangers midfielder missed out on a 125th cap having withdrawn from the squad for personal reasons. (The National) external-link

Celtic and Rangers face selection disruption in 2022 after world governing body Fifa changed dates in the international window due to the ongoing pandemic, meaning clubs will have to do without players from countries outside of Europe during January if called up for international duty. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon may rest Lawrence Shankland for Saturday's Scottish Premiership game against Hamilton Academical because of the striker's travel schedule with Scotland and despite his lack of game time with the national team. (The Courier) external-link

Rangers winger Jordan Jones and defender George Edmundson have issued public apologies after incurring lengthy bans for breaching Scottish football's Covid-19 regulations. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers striker Dapo Mebude, a 19-year-old Scotland youth international, claims that his family has been a victim of racist abuse from his club's own fans over an online game of Fifa. (Scottish Sun) external-link