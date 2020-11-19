Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Scotland qualifying for Euro 2020 will be an added incentive for players from clubs like Kilmarnock, says Rugby Park boss Alex Dyer.

Motherwell pair Stephen O'Donnell and Declan Gallagher have established themselves in Steve Clarke's squad.

And Kilmarnock's Stuart Findlay and Eamonn Brophy have also been capped.

"The two boys are good lads and are working hard - they have had a taste of it and they want to get a taste of it again," Clarke's former assistant said.

"But there's going to be players working hard up and down the country and England because you may only get it once in a lifetime. It is a big opportunity."

Dyer was Clarke's number two at Kilmarnock and was his right-hand man with Scotland while continuing to work at Rugby Park under Angelo Alessio until succeeding the Italian in December.

The former Blackpool and Notts County defender believes it will, though, be difficult for anyone to dislodge the mainstays of Clarke's squad.

"The lads who have got in there I'm sure will be good and he'll stand by them as well," Dyer said. "There's only really a few places up for grabs - I don't think there's going to be too many.

"As long as the ones who have got in play well and train hard, I feel they are the ones who hold the cards and then the rest will fight for the places that are left."

Dyer thought Clarke had made a "good improvement" to the squad despite the two narrow away defeats that came after a nine-game unbeaten run.

"The gaffer could see what needed to be done and he's been proved right," he added. "The whole bunch, the gaffer and the lads have been brilliant.

"Obviously the last couple of games being 1-0 is hard to take, but it's been a brilliant camp and a good year."