Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Jordan Jones (left) and George Edmundson (right) attended a party after Rangers' win at Kilmarnock

Rangers players Jordan Jones and George Edmundson have been banned for seven games by the Scottish FA for Covid-19 related breaches.

The pair attended a party after their side's 1-0 Scottish Premiership win against Kilmarnock on 1 November.

Jones, 26, and Edmundson, 23, were charged by the SFA and suspended by Rangers pending an investigation.

The pair learned their punishment at an SFA hearing on Thursday.

They were found to have breached the governing body's rules relating to Covid-19 protocols, as well as having acted against the interests of the sport.

Neither Jones nor Edmundson have featured regularly for Rangers this season, and both could face further punishment from the club, with managing director Stewart Robertson describing their actions as "totally unacceptable".

They will not be available to play until the Premiership meeting with St Mirren on 30 December.

Rangers have yet to comment on the sanctions but condemned the conduct of Jones and Edmundson the day after their breach.

Back in August, Celtic full-back Boli Bolingoli was banned for three matches, with a further two suspended, for travelling to Spain without notifying the club before returning to play against Kilmarnock without quarantining.

Similarly, eight members of the Aberdeen squad were given a suspended three-game suspension for breaching lockdown rules by visiting a bar.

Aberdeen and Celtic were fined £30,000 for the conduct of their respective players.