Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal that will see him remain as Manchester City manager until the summer of 2023.

The 49-year-old has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and three League Cups since joining in 2016.

His previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season.

More to follow.

  • Good news for the rest of the league.

  • I see all the none City fans are posting straight away. How city must live in their heads.

  • Now Messi will sign

  • Genuinely thought this would be his last season. Has looked tired and unhappy in interviews most of this year. Thought he would need a change, like he did with Barca and Bayern.

    Good for the Prem to keep top coaches here though.

  • All of the time!

  • He had to go and steal Fodens moment in the spot light!!
    CTID

  • A Liverpool fan here, very happy for the PL.

  • Finally can win the Champions League with Messi.
    Messi to City
    Ronaldo to UTD
    now I wanna live in Manchester.
    What a way for two GOATS to end their careers in the best league.

  • Cue Man Utd fans talking about oil money .........., the thing is he is an excellent manager, plays good football, and always improves the players who play for him.

  • More interesting are the rumours suggesting that the German FA want Klopp to replace Joachim Low.

  • As a City fan I'd rather we hired someone else.
    Clearly he cannot win the Champions League .

  • Wonder if he would ever go to a team that couldn't buy the league??

    #KSAM

  • P€p $ign$

  • City making sure they get a fee when he legs it back to Barcelona when Koeman gets the boot.

  • Cue another bout of massive spending then.........

  • The Champions League is safe for another 2 years.

    The Carling Cup, however... that's the big one. 😁

  • Nice one!

