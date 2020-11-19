Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss signs new two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Man City
Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal that will see him remain as Manchester City manager until the summer of 2023.
The 49-year-old has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and three League Cups since joining in 2016.
His previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season.
More to follow.
Good for the Prem to keep top coaches here though.
CTID
Messi to City
Ronaldo to UTD
now I wanna live in Manchester.
What a way for two GOATS to end their careers in the best league.
Clearly he cannot win the Champions League .
#KSAM
The Carling Cup, however... that's the big one. 😁