Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have worked together since 2011

Women's Super League side Tottenham Hotspur have sacked co-head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros.

The pair signed new two-year deals in September, but Spurs are next-to-bottom of the WSL table, and winless in their first seven league games this term.

Hills has been in charge of the club since 2007, while Amoros was appointed to work alongside her in 2011.

They led the club to promotion to the Women's Super League in 2018-19 and finished seventh last season.

Spurs were in the fifth tier when Hills was first appointed, but together she and Amoros oversaw a rapid rise through the women's football pyramid.

The club are now fully professional and set a new WSL crowd record when 38,262 saw them lose November 2019's north London derby against Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A Spurs statement said: "The club can announce that Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and has been made in the best interests of the team, with the belief that a fresh approach will offer renewed impetus as we seek to continue our upward trajectory and positive growth.

"We fully recognise and appreciate the contributions of Karen and Juan during their time with the club, helping elevate the team from amateur level to become a fully professional side in the WSL and we thank them both for their hard work and length of service.

"We shall provide an update on new coaching staff in due course."