Wales have lost to Norway twice 1-0 in qualifying, but goal difference is not a decisive factor in the race to finish as group C runners-up, unfortunately for Wales.

Uefa European Championship qualifying: Wales v Belarus Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Tuesday, 1 December 2020 Kick-off: 19:10 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales & via the red button, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Manager Jayne Ludlow has named a strong squad for Wales' final European Championship qualifying match.

Wales' destiny is no longer in their own hands and their hopes of a play-off berth rest with Belarus taking at least a point against Northern Ireland four days before they visit Rodney Parade.

Ludlow at least has a strong squad to choose from with no new injury issues.

Esther Morgan and Caitlin Morris are both called up for the first time in a squad containing four uncapped players.

Morgan, 18, has been training with the Tottenham Hotspur first team and captained Wales' under-19 side in 2019, while 21-year old Morris plays for Southampton.

Goalkeeper Olivia Clark and Manchester United's Chloe Williams are the other uncapped players included in a group boasting most of its most recognised names.

Reading contribute five players in Jess Fishlock, Angharad James, Rachel Rowe, Lily Woodham and Natasha Harding, while captain Sophie Ingle is fit after a hectic spell with club side Chelsea.

Midfielder Megan Wynne remains a long-term absentee after knee surgery and defender Loren Dykes continues to be unavailable, with Anna Filbey also sidelined after sustaining a foot injury last month.

Record goalscorer Helen Ward is included despite not being able to play or train with her club side Watford due to coronavirus restrictions in England.

If Belarus get a positive result against Northern Ireland on Friday, 27 November, a win for Wales in their final qualifier would see them secure a play-off berth for a major tournament for the first time.

But their fate is not in their hands even though they have a vastly superior goal difference to Northern Ireland.

If Wales and Northern Ireland finish level on points, Ludlow's side will lose out on away goals in the head-to-head having drawn 2-2 in Newport and 0-0 in Belfast.

Wales: Laura O'Sullivan, Claire Skinner, Olivia Clark, Jess Fishlock, Sophie Ingle, Hayley Ladd, Gemma Evans, Rhiannon Roberts, Angharad James, Nadia Lawrence, Rachel Rowe, Natasha Harding, Elise Hughes, Helen Ward, Kayleigh Green, Josie Green, Lily Woodham, Maria Francis-Jones, Ffion Morgan, , Kylie Nolan, Carrie Jones, Georgia Walters, Chloe Williams, Esther Morgan, Caitlin Morris, Charlie Estcourt.