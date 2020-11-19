Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Matt Beard spent two and a half years in charge of West Ham Women

West Ham United Women head coach Matt Beard has left the Women's Super League club by mutual consent.

Beard, 42, joined the Hammers in June 2018 before their first season as a fully-professional club.

He guided the club to an FA Cup final against Manchester City in 2019, but leaves after overseeing just one win in seven league games this campaign.

Goalkeeping coach Billy Stewart and first-team coach Paul McHugh will take temporary charge of the team.

Beard's final league match as head coach was a 1-0 defeat by Brighton on Sunday but he was also in charge for their 4-0 victory against Charlton on Wednesday in the Continental League Cup.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed every minute of my time," Beard said.

"While I'm sad to depart, I'm proud of the work we've done to grow and develop this team.

"The period since the 2019 FA Cup final has been challenging, not least because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected the entire world.

He added: "I want to make special mention of how brilliant the club has been with me, the team and my staff during the pandemic, particularly during the first lockdown.

"West Ham truly looked after each of us, as individuals, on a professional and personal level, and I will forever be grateful for that.

"I'll be the first to admit results this season haven't been what we all hoped for but, throughout everything, I truly believe the squad we assembled had the quality to compete with the best sides in this division."