Simon Weaver's Harrogate team are playing in the English Football League for the first time this season

Harrogate Town have confirmed that manager Simon Weaver has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 42-year-old missed last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Crawley because he was in "precautionary self-isolation".

And following his positive test result, assistant Paul Thirlwall will again be in charge for Saturday's League Two trip to Leyton Orient.

The north Yorkshire club say tests on their players and other staff all came back negative.