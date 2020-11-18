Women's Continental League Cup: Alex Morgan misses deciding penalty at Arsenal
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Alex Morgan missed the deciding penalty as Tottenham lost 5-4 in a shootout at north London rivals Arsenal in the Women's Continental League Cup.
The United States striker came on as a substitute in a 2-2 draw, before the group-stage game went to a shootout to determine who received a bonus point.
But the result saw both Arsenal and Spurs eliminated from the cup.
Chelsea top Group B, although their match away at second-tier team London City Lionesses was postponed.
The Championship side had to call their game off shortly before kick-off on Wednesday after two of their first-team players and one member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
Leicester's trip to Birmingham City was also postponed for the same protocol reasons after a positive test within the home camp.
But the result between Arsenal and Spurs ensured holders Chelsea will go through to the quarter-finals and the Gunners cannot finish as one of the two best runners-up.
Meanwhile, Women's Super League side Bristol City ensured their progression to the last eight as Group F winners as they won at Lewes to claim a third win from three.
West Ham also went through as Group D winners thanks to their comfortable win at Charlton.
Wednesday's results:
Group B
Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham
London City Lionesses P-P Chelsea
Group C
Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Group D
Brighton 0-2 Reading
Charlton Athletic 0-4 West Ham United
Group E
Birmingham City P-P Leicester City
Group F
Lewes 1-3 Bristol City