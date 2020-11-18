UEFA Nations League - Group B2
Czech RepCzech Republic1SlovakiaSlovakia0

Czech Republic v Slovakia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Czech Rep

  • 1Vaclik
  • 5Coufal
  • 6Kalas
  • 4Brabec
  • 17Mateju
  • 15Soucek
  • 21Kral
  • 12Masopust
  • 8Darida
  • 14Jankto
  • 13Ondrasek

Substitutes

  • 2Zima
  • 3Jemelka
  • 7Barak
  • 9Dockal
  • 10Kopic
  • 11Krmencik
  • 16Koubek
  • 18Cerny
  • 19Holes
  • 20Vydra
  • 22Novák
  • 23Mandous

Slovakia

  • 1Rodák
  • 2Pekarík
  • 5Gyömbér
  • 14Skriniar
  • 15Hubocan
  • 22Lobotka
  • 10Rusnák
  • 19Kucka
  • 17Hamsik
  • 20Mak
  • 21Duris

Substitutes

  • 3Pauschek
  • 4Valjent
  • 6Gregus
  • 7Suslov
  • 8Schranz
  • 9Mazán
  • 11Mráz
  • 12Jakubech
  • 13Hrosovsky
  • 16Satka
  • 18Safranko
  • 23Greif
Referee:
Cüneyt Çakir

Match Stats

Home TeamCzech RepAway TeamSlovakia
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ales Mateju (Czech Republic).

  2. Post update

    Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal.

  4. Post update

    Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Michal Duris (Slovakia).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).

  7. Post update

    Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Zdenek Ondrasek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Norbert Gyömbér (Slovakia).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Vladimir Coufal (Czech Republic).

  11. Post update

    Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Tomas Kalas (Czech Republic).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Zdenek Ondrasek (Czech Republic).

  15. Post update

    Marek Rodák (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Tomas Hubocan.

  17. Post update

    Zdenek Ondrasek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Milan Skriniar (Slovakia).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Alex Kral (Czech Republic).

  20. Post update

    Albert Rusnák (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar42203128
2Liechtenstein41213215
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy633062412
2Poland631264210
3Netherlands62225418
4Bos-Herze6024310-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria641185313
2Norway5311113810
3Romania512248-45
4Northern Ireland6024310-72

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales651050516
2Finland640263312
3R. of Ireland603314-33
4Bulgaria602427-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium6411135813
2Denmark632174311
3England631254110
4Iceland6006315-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain63211331011
2Germany62311013-39
3Ukraine5203510-56
4Switzerland503268-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands633095412
2Malta62318629
3Latvia61418447
4Andorra6024111-102

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania632184411
2Belarus6312108210
3Lithuania622257-28
4Kazakhstan611459-44

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro6411102813
2Luxembourg631275210
3Azerbaijan613224-26
4Cyprus6114210-84

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France6510125716
2Portugal6411124813
3Croatia6105916-73
4Sweden6105513-83

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia642081714
2Greece633061512
3Kosovo612346-25
4Moldova6015111-101

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary62315419
2Russia62229908
3Turkey61416607
4Serbia613267-16

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep640285312
2Scotland632153211
3Israel613267-16
4Slovakia611459-44

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia632196311
2North Macedonia62319819
3Georgia61416607
4Estonia603359-43
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories