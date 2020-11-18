Czech Republic v Slovakia

Foul by Ales Mateju (Czech Republic).
Line-ups
Czech Rep
- 1Vaclik
- 5Coufal
- 6Kalas
- 4Brabec
- 17Mateju
- 15Soucek
- 21Kral
- 12Masopust
- 8Darida
- 14Jankto
- 13Ondrasek
Substitutes
- 2Zima
- 3Jemelka
- 7Barak
- 9Dockal
- 10Kopic
- 11Krmencik
- 16Koubek
- 18Cerny
- 19Holes
- 20Vydra
- 22Novák
- 23Mandous
Slovakia
- 1Rodák
- 2Pekarík
- 5Gyömbér
- 14Skriniar
- 15Hubocan
- 22Lobotka
- 10Rusnák
- 19Kucka
- 17Hamsik
- 20Mak
- 21Duris
Substitutes
- 3Pauschek
- 4Valjent
- 6Gregus
- 7Suslov
- 8Schranz
- 9Mazán
- 11Mráz
- 12Jakubech
- 13Hrosovsky
- 16Satka
- 18Safranko
- 23Greif
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal.
Post update
Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michal Duris (Slovakia).
Post update
Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).
Post update
Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Zdenek Ondrasek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Norbert Gyömbér (Slovakia).
Post update
Foul by Vladimir Coufal (Czech Republic).
Post update
Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Tomas Kalas (Czech Republic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Foul by Zdenek Ondrasek (Czech Republic).
Post update
Marek Rodák (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Tomas Hubocan.
Post update
Zdenek Ondrasek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Slovakia).
Post update
Foul by Alex Kral (Czech Republic).
Post update
Albert Rusnák (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.