Austria v Norway

Line-ups
Austria
- 12Pervan
- 21Lainer
- 6IlsankerBooked at 16mins
- 4Hinteregger
- 2Ulmer
- 15Ranftl
- 14Baumgartlinger
- 23Schlager
- 8Alaba
- 9Sabitzer
- 7Arnautovic
Substitutes
- 1Schlager
- 3Trimmel
- 5Trauner
- 10Schaub
- 11Gregoritsch
- 13Stankovic
- 16Grbic
- 17Balic
- 18Zulj
- 19Kalajdzic
- 20Onisiwo
- 22Wiesinger
Norway
- 1Bråtveit
- 6Ryerson
- 3Hanche-Olsen
- 4Gabrielsen
- 5Skjelvik
- 10Zahid
- 8Tronstad
- 7Ulvestad
- 20Møller Dæhli
- 9Strand Larsen
- 14Berisha
Substitutes
- 2Granli
- 11Thorstvedt
- 12Kristiansen
- 15Borkeeiet
- 16Askildsen
- 17Aalen Vindheim
- 18Evjen
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt saved. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sondre Tronstad.
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Per Kristian Bråtveit.
Attempt saved. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Alaba.
Martin Hinteregger (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Veton Berisha (Norway).
Stefan Ilsanker (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jørgen Strand Larsen (Norway).
Attempt blocked. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.
Attempt missed. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Reinhold Ranftl with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. David Alaba (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Pavao Pervan (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fredrik Ulvestad (Norway).
Stefan Ilsanker (Austria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (Austria).
Jørgen Strand Larsen (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Austria. Xaver Schlager tries a through ball, but David Alaba is caught offside.
David Alaba (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sondre Tronstad (Norway).
Attempt missed. Andreas Ulmer (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Baumgartlinger.