Serbia v Russia

Foul by Igor Diveev (Russia).
Line-ups
Serbia
- 12Rajkovic
- 4Milenkovic
- 5Spajic
- 13Mitrovic
- 7RadonjicSubstituted forVlahovicat 31'minutes
- 8Gudelj
- 6Maksimovic
- 3Mladenovic
- 19Ristic
- 11Jovic
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 2Pavlovic
- 14Gacinovic
- 15Maras
- 16Vlahovic
- 17Randjelovic
- 18Zdjelar
- 23Petrovic
Russia
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 4Karavaev
- 3Diveev
- 14Dzhikiya
- 18Zhirkov
- 7Ozdoev
- 23Kuzyaev
- 21Erokhin
- 15Al Miranchuk
- 19An Miranchuk
- 10Zabolotny
Substitutes
- 2Zhivoglyadov
- 5Evgeniev
- 6Cheryshev
- 8Fomin
- 9Sobolev
- 11Bakaev
- 13Kuchaev
- 16Dzhanaev
- 17Mostovoy
- 20Ionov
- 22Oblyakov
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Luka Jovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anton Zabolotny (Russia).
Stefan Mitrovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia).
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yuri Zhirkov following a corner.
Attempt missed. Yuri Zhirkov (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Stefan Mitrovic.
Attempt missed. Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Nikola Milenkovic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vyacheslav Karavaev with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Dusan Vlahovic replaces Nemanja Radonjic because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Serbia 2, Russia 0. Luka Jovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Filip Mladenovic.
Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia).
Mihailo Ristic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vyacheslav Karavaev with a cross.
Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Yuri Zhirkov.